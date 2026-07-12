Brendon McCullum sacked as England's Test coach: Details here

Departure statement

'Proud of what we've achieved together'

Following his sacking, McCullum said he was proud of what they had achieved together as a team. He said, "There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this." He added that while he was disappointed not to continue with the Test side, he respected the decision and would now focus on white-ball teams.