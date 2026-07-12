Brendon McCullum sacked as England's Test coach: Details here
What's the story
In a major development, Brendon McCullum has been removed as the head coach of England's Test side. The decision comes days after England lost the home Test series 1-2 to New Zealand. It was followed by Ben Stokes's retirement from international cricket. The move marks the end of an era for English cricket, with McCullum continuing only as white-ball coach.
Performance review
Disappointing results lead to McCullum's exit
McCullum's exit comes after a series of disappointing results. Under his leadership, England lost seven out of their last nine Tests, including a 4-1 defeat in the Ashes Down Under. The team also suffered a 2-1 loss to New Zealand at home, its first defeat in a three-match or more Test series on home soil in 14 years. England were also under fire for off-field controversies, leading to a midnight curfew.
Departure statement
'Proud of what we've achieved together'
Following his sacking, McCullum said he was proud of what they had achieved together as a team. He said, "There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this." He added that while he was disappointed not to continue with the Test side, he respected the decision and would now focus on white-ball teams.
Journey
England under McCullum
McCullum was appointed England's head coach in May 2022. Joining forces with Stokes, the former New Zealand captain kick-started the Bazball era. With McCullum at the helm, England won 27 and lost 20 of their 49 Tests. England went for the kill with just two draws. Despite failing to reach the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, England won series against New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, and Sri Lanka. However, they lost to India and Australia.
Replacement options
Who will replace McCullum?
Since 1999, England have only had two English head coaches for the Test team: Peter Moores and Chris Silverwood, McCullum's predecessor, as per the BBC. Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, who led England to victory in the Ashes in Australia in 2010-11, is a contender to replace McCullum. However, it remains uncertain if he would leave his current franchise job. Other possible candidates include Glamorgan head coach Richard Dawson and Surrey's Gareth Batty.
Information
What next for England?
With McCullum's departure, the England Test team is now without a head coach and a captain. Harry Brook is the likely candidate to replace Stokes, but his appointment could depend on who takes over as head coach. England's next series is against Pakistan, starting August 19.