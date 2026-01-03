KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi slams 92 in VHT for Mumbai: Stats

Angkrish Raghuvanshi hammered 92 for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 season on Saturday. Raghuvanshi, who opened for Mumbai, did well against Maharashtra at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. However, his knock wasn't enough as Mumbai failed to chase down a target of 367, falling for 238. Mumbai lost the match by 128 runs. Here are further details and stats.

A valiant effort from Raghuvanshi's blade Mumbai were reduced to 4/2 before Raghuvanshi and Siddesh Lad added 99 runs for the 3rd wicket. Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Raghuvanshi held his fort at one end. He was finally dismissed in the 33rd over with Mumbai being 186/7.

Raghuvanshi's remarkable recovery from injury and tournament numbers Raghuvanshi's knock was laced with nine fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 104.55. In the ongoing tournament, this was his 2nd fifty. His scores read 38, 11, 68*, 11 and 92. Recently, the 21-year-old had suffered a head and shoulder injury while fielding in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand. However, he made a stunning comeback against Chhattisgarh.

Fifth fifty in List A cricket Notably, Raghuvanshi hit his 5th fifty in List A cricket. In 16 matches, he has raced to 485 runs 34.64. He is still awaiting his maiden hundred. A score of 92 on Saturday is now his highest List A score.