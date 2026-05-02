CSK's Anshul Kamboj claims three-fer versus MI at Chepauk: Stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj floored Mumbai Indians (MI) with a three-wicket haul in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The match is being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai. Kamboj finished with figures worth 3/32 from his 4 overs as MI managed 159/7 in 20 overs. Here are further details and stats.

Information Kamboj delivers the goods for CSK Introduced in the 2nd over, Kamboj dismissed opener Will Jacks off the 2nd ball. He conceded 9 runs next in the 4th over. Kamboj returned to bowl the 18th over and dismissed an inexperienced Robin Minz. The 20th over saw him dismiss Hardik Pandya.

Stats Joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026 Kamboj now owns 17 wickets in the IPL 2026 season from 9 matches at 15.76. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Overall in the IPL, he has picked 27 wickets from 20 matches at 20.55. In two IPL games against MI, Kamboj has claimed 4 scalps at 10.5 (ER: 6).

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