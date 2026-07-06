Anvay Dravid smashes 87 in Youth ODI against SL: Stats

Series update

SL level three-match series

The three-match Youth ODI series is now levelled 1-1 after India won the opener at the same venue. Anvay, who had captained Karnataka in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, is now a strong contender for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup. Anvay's elder brother, Samit Dravid, was also selected for the India U-19 squad for the series against Australia but missed out due to a knee injury.