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Anvay Dravid smashes 87 in Youth ODI against SL: Stats
India lost by eight wickets despite Anvay Dravid's fifty

Anvay Dravid smashes 87 in Youth ODI against SL: Stats

By Parth Dhall
Jul 06, 2026
06:10 pm
What's the story

Anvay Dravid, the son of legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid, made a mark in the second Youth ODI against Sri Lanka. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter scored an impressive 87 off just 67 balls at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on Monday. His innings helped India Under-19 reach a competitive total of 285 after an early collapse. However, the visitors lost by eight wickets.

Rescue act

Anvay, Rajput add 145 runs for 5th wicket

After a shaky start, with the team reduced to 81/4 in the 19th over, Anvay and Arjun Rajput (76 off 81 balls) staged a remarkable recovery. The duo added a crucial 145-run partnership for the fifth wicket, stabilizing the innings. Anvay's aggressive knock included 9 boundaries and a six. He brought up his maiden Youth ODI half-century off just 47 balls.

Dismissal details

Anvay dismissed by Gimhan Mendis

Anvay looked set for a century but was dismissed by left-arm pacer Gimhan Mendis, who was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with impressive figures of 5/41. After Anvay's dismissal at 263/7, the Indian lower order crumbled, losing their last three wickets in quick succession. India perished for 285 in 47.2 overs. Sri Lanka later chased down the target in 48 overs.

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Series update

SL level three-match series

The three-match Youth ODI series is now levelled 1-1 after India won the opener at the same venue. Anvay, who had captained Karnataka in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, is now a strong contender for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup. Anvay's elder brother, Samit Dravid, was also selected for the India U-19 squad for the series against Australia but missed out due to a knee injury.

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