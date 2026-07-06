Anvay Dravid smashes 87 in Youth ODI against SL: Stats
What's the story
Anvay Dravid, the son of legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid, made a mark in the second Youth ODI against Sri Lanka. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter scored an impressive 87 off just 67 balls at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on Monday. His innings helped India Under-19 reach a competitive total of 285 after an early collapse. However, the visitors lost by eight wickets.
Rescue act
Anvay, Rajput add 145 runs for 5th wicket
After a shaky start, with the team reduced to 81/4 in the 19th over, Anvay and Arjun Rajput (76 off 81 balls) staged a remarkable recovery. The duo added a crucial 145-run partnership for the fifth wicket, stabilizing the innings. Anvay's aggressive knock included 9 boundaries and a six. He brought up his maiden Youth ODI half-century off just 47 balls.
Dismissal details
Anvay dismissed by Gimhan Mendis
Anvay looked set for a century but was dismissed by left-arm pacer Gimhan Mendis, who was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with impressive figures of 5/41. After Anvay's dismissal at 263/7, the Indian lower order crumbled, losing their last three wickets in quick succession. India perished for 285 in 47.2 overs. Sri Lanka later chased down the target in 48 overs.
Series update
SL level three-match series
The three-match Youth ODI series is now levelled 1-1 after India won the opener at the same venue. Anvay, who had captained Karnataka in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, is now a strong contender for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup. Anvay's elder brother, Samit Dravid, was also selected for the India U-19 squad for the series against Australia but missed out due to a knee injury.