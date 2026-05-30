Liverpool sack Arne Slot with Andoni Iraola favorite for job

Liverpool FC have sacked their head coach Arne Slot after a fifth-place finish in the Premier League . The Dutchman led the Reds to their 20th league title just a year ago, but his second season in charge ended on a low note. He failed to land silverware as gaining Champions League football wasn't enough for the board, who made a difficult decision. Andoni Iraola is said to be the leading candidate to take over from Slot at Anfield.

Club response 'Difficult decision...' Liverpool released an official statement announcing Slot's departure, saying it was a "difficult decision." The club praised Slot for his significant and successful contribution during his time with them. However, they also stressed that after careful consideration, they felt a change was necessary for the club's progress. The statement emphasized that this decision wasn't taken lightly but was based on the belief that a different approach would best address the team's trajectory.

Coaching legacy Slot's time at Liverpool Slot joined Liverpool from Feyenoord in 2024 as Jurgen Klopp's successor. He helped the Reds win the Premier League title besides ending as runner-up in the Carabao Cup. In the 2025-26 season, Liverpool were no where near to the level of 2024-25. Despite a fifth-place finish, which secured Champions League qualification, it marked Liverpool's lowest points total since 2015-16 with just 60 points. Notably, Liverpool had no intention of parting ways with Slot mid-season.

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Acknowledgment Liverpool laud Slot's contributions Liverpool acknowledged Slot's contributions, especially his role in delivering the club's 20th league title in his first season. The club also noted how he guided them through one of their most challenging times after Diogo Jota's loss. They expressed hope that Slot would continue to be successful in his coaching career while maintaining that his legacy at Liverpool remains intact and will only grow more significant over time.

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Information Slot managed 133 games as Liverpool head coach Slot managed 133 games as Liverpool head coach. He helped the side win 66 games besides drawing 19 and losing 28. He had a win percentage of 58.4.

Twitter Post Sacked! Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.



He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2026

Information Iraola will become the new Liverpool boss As per Fabrizio Romano, Iraola is set to become the next Liverpool manager as revealed earlier on Saturday. The negotiations are expected to move forward quickly to get it done with formal steps. Liverpool have made their decision and it's Iraola who will succeed Slot.