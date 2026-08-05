Arsenal agree £75m Bruno Guimaraes fee with Newcastle United: Details
What's the story
Arsenal have sanctioned the sale of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United in a deal worth £75 million. The transfer comes after Guimaraes expressed his desire to join the Premier League champions this summer. Despite initial disagreements over the transfer fee, both clubs reached a compromise to facilitate the move, as per The Athletic. This is the third major sale for Newcastle this summer after Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.
Financial implications
Lyon set to earn £7m-£8m windfall
Guimaraes's former club, Lyon, will receive 20% of Newcastle's profit from the sale. This means they are set to earn between £7 million and £8 million from the deal.
The midfielder had two years remaining on his contract with Newcastle after signing a five-year deal in October 2023.
Career trajectory
A look at Guimaraes's career stats
Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022 for a fee of €50 million including add-ons.
He has since made 153 Premier League appearances, scoring 30 goals and providing 26 assists.
Overall, the player owns 195 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 31 times.
The midfielder was part of the team that won the Carabao Cup in 2025 and started all five of Brazil's games at the 2026 World Cup, providing four assists.
Overall, he has 48 caps for Brazil.
Tactical fit
Why Arsenal have signed Guimaraes?
Guimaraes's spatial awareness and ability to keep possession are key to his playing style.
He is Newcastle's captain and played a vital role in setting the tempo of play.
Last season, no player in Eddie Howe's side made more line-breaking passes per 90 minutes than Guimaraes (16.2).
This quality could be instrumental for Arsenal as they look to strengthen their midfield options.