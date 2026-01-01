The match witnessed its first goal when Haaland scored a low shot from Gvardiol's cut-back.

However, Arsenal equalized through Kai Havertz who headed in Mikel Merino's header across goal from Christos Tzolis's cross.

Just after half-time, Enzo Fernandez put City ahead again with a brilliant run and pass from Ayyoub Bouaddi.

But Jurrien Timber brought Arsenal back on level terms in the 83rd minute after Gianluigi Donnarumma fumbled a corner kick.