Premier League, Arsenal earn controversial draw against Manchester City: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling Premier League clash, Arsenal and Manchester City played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium. The match was marred by a controversial VAR decision that denied City a stoppage-time penalty after Josko Gvardiol's goal-bound header hit Viktor Gyokeres's hands in the dying minutes of the game. Despite protests from Erling Haaland and his teammates, referee John Brooks stood firm on his decision not to award the penalty. Here's more.
Match progression
A 4-goal thriller at the Emirates
The match witnessed its first goal when Haaland scored a low shot from Gvardiol's cut-back.
However, Arsenal equalized through Kai Havertz who headed in Mikel Merino's header across goal from Christos Tzolis's cross.
Just after half-time, Enzo Fernandez put City ahead again with a brilliant run and pass from Ayyoub Bouaddi.
But Jurrien Timber brought Arsenal back on level terms in the 83rd minute after Gianluigi Donnarumma fumbled a corner kick.
Decision impact
VAR checks for Arsenal's goals and Timber escapes red
Both goals scored by Arsenal were subjected to lengthy VAR checks. The second stood as Gabriel was found not to have impeded Donnarumma and Timber did not handle the ball on its way into the net.
Earlier the eventful game saw nine bookings including one for Mikel Arteta who will be banned from touchline against Brentford.
Meanwhile, the match was only 18 minutes old when Jeremy Doku went to ground off the ball, signalling that his hair had been pulled by Timber.
However, Timber escaped a possible red card.
Twitter Post
Decision!
#ARSMCI – 90+6’— Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) November 29, 2026
The referee’s call of no penalty to Manchester City for a potential handball offence by Gyökeres was checked and confirmed by VAR.
REF: “It may hit a hand - I don't think it's deliberate”.
VAR: “It’s the left hand, left hand, tucked in”.
Haaland
Haaland races to 122 Premier League goals
Playing his 144th Premier League game, Haaland now owns 122 goals (A24). Haaland (122) went past Romelu Lukaku (121) in terms of Premier League goals.
In the ongoing season, he has scored 10 league goals.
Notably, Haaland has now scored 10-plus Premier League goals in 5 successive seasons.
Overall, the goal-scoring ace has 15 goals for City this season from 17 appearances across competitions.
He also has 177 career goals for City.
Havertz
Havertz gets to 47 Premier League goals
In 12 Premier League games this season, Havertz has scored four goals (A1).
Overall, the former Chelsea player has managed 47 goals in the Premier League from 175 appearances (A21).
As per Squawka, Havertz now has five goal involvements in his last five appearances against Manchester City in all competitions. He owns four goals and an assist.
MCI
City are winless in 5 successive Premier League matches
City are now winless in five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2009.
Enzo Maresca's men lost 2-1 vs Aston Villa, 0-1 vs Brighton, 3-1 vs Nottingham Forest and then drew 1-1 vs Fulham and now 2-2 versus the Gunners.
As per Squawka, City became the first English top-flight side since Sheffield Wednesday in 1904/05 to win their opening seven league games and then fail to win any of their next five.
Opta stats
Key records set as Arsenal hold City
Under Arteta, Arsenal haven't won any of their five Premier League games against City when starting the day top of the table (D2 L3).
Ndiaye completed nine dribbles against Arsenal (14 attempted). Only Eden Hazard (10 in 2017) has completed more in a Premier League match against Arsenal on record (since 2006-07).
Arsenal blocked six shots on target versus City which is twice as many as in any other home game this season.
Do you know?
Key numbers for Arsenal
As per Opta, Arsenal haven't faced a penalty in any of their last 53 Premier League games at home. It's their longest run at the Emirates Stadium in the competition. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Arsenal have scored more goals from corners (51) than any other side in Europe's big-five leagues.
Details
Match stats and points table
From 13 attempts, Arteta's side had 5 shots on target. Maresca's men also had 5 shots on target but from 15 attempts.
Arsenal created four big chances compared to City's one.
In terms of touches in the opposition box, Arsenal (28) edged past their opponents (25).
Arsenal also had 55.7% ball possession.
After 12 matches, Arsenal top the standings with 29 points (W9 D2 L1).
Meanwhile, City are 2nd with 23 points on board (W7 D2 L3).