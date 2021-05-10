Premier League, West Brom relegated after Arsenal defeat: Records broken

Goals by Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, and Willian helped Arsenal beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 in Premier League on Sunday. As a result, West Brom have been relegated from the competition. The defeat left Baggies on 19th spot with 26 points, 10 points behind 17th-placed Burnley. This is the first time manager Sam Allardyce has suffered relegation. Here is more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

West Brom started well, but failed to get the ball on target. Smith Rowe made the most of Bukayo Saka's cross in the 29th minute, handing Arsenal the opener. Six minutes later, Pepe extended their lead with a searing shot. In the second half, Matheus Pereira pulled one back for the visitors. However, Arsenal won convincingly with Willian's 90th-minute free kick.

West Brom

West Brom suffer relegation for the 11th time

Only Birmingham City (12) have suffered more top-flight relegations than West Brom (11). Notably, West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has been relegated from the Premier League for the very first time, after having managed in 17 different seasons in the competition. The Baggies will now join Sheffield United, who are already at the bottom, in the second-tier next season.

Opta stats

A look at the other records

Willian has scored second-most direct free kicks (5) among South American players, after Nolberto Solano (9), in the Premier League. Pereira is the first West Brom player to reach 10 goals in a PL campaign since Sadio Berahino (14 in 2014/15). Saka has made 19 assists in all competitions for Arsenal, the most by any player for the club since his debut (November 2018).

Loss

Too early to take any decision: Sam Allardyce

Speaking on the loss, Allardyce said, "That's too early to even consider or talk about that for me, it's about getting over the disappointment and when the time is right to talk about what is going to happen next season." "Tonight is just about saying to the lads you gave it all, get back, have a day off and get ready for Liverpool."