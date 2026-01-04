Declan Rice's brace helps Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-2: Key stats

Arsenal have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League 2025-26 table after a thrilling 3-2 win over Bournemouth . The Gunners are now six points clear, thanks to Declan Rice's second-half brace. Despite missing the previous match against Aston Villa due to a swollen knee, Rice made an immediate impact on his return to the starting line-up. Here are further details and stats.

Match dynamics Arsenal's 1st-half struggles and Gabriel's equalizer Arsenal struggled initially and allowed Bournemouth to get into the scheme of things. Bournemouth capitalized on this when Gabriel Magalhaes's slack pass across the goal line allowed Evanilson to score a tap-in in the 10th minute. However, six minutes later, Gabriel redeemed himself by leveling the score from inside the box after a brilliant run by Noni Madueke.

Second-half surge Rice's brace secures Arsenal's victory In the second half, Martin Odegaard assisted Rice with a clever pass on the edge of the box, which he converted into a goal. Rice doubled his tally after Odegaard set up substitute Bukayo Saka down the right with another slick ball. The England international cut it across for Rice to tap home from close range. Bournemouth weren't done yet, as substitute Junior Kroupi scored a curling effort from distance to set up a tense finish.

Records Arsenal attain this record; Rice scores first ever brace As per Opta, Arsenal are the 16th Premier League team to win 15 or more of their first 20 games in a season. Notably, only four previous sides who have achieved this feat failed to win the league in that campaign (Arsenal in 2022-23, Liverpool and Spurs in 2018-19 and Manchester United in 2003-04). Rice scored his first ever brace in the Premier League, on what was his 296th appearance in the competition

Information Rice races to 25 Premier League goals In 296 Premier League games, former West Ham midfielder Rice now owns 25 goals (A28). In the ongoing season, he has scored 4 goals in 19 appearances (A3).

Arsenal players Key numbers of Gabriel, Saka and Odegaard Gabriel scored his 20th Premier League goal and now owns 23 goal involvements (A3) from 174 appearances. He is the 2nd Arsenal defender to reach 20 Premier League goals after Laurent Koscielny. In the ongoing season, he has three goals and two assists. In 213 Premier League games, Saka has got to 48 assists (G57). He has 4 goals and three assists from 18 league games this season. Odegaard's 54th-minute assist is now his 34th in the Premier League from 166 matches (G35).

Squawka stats Saka levels this Cesc Fabregas tally; Rice's game in numbers Saka has now been directly involved in the same amount of Premier League goals for Arsenal as Cesc Fabregas (105). He is catching up with Theo Walcott, who managed a tally of 108. Rice had 80 touches in the match against Bournemouth. He completed 49/58 successful passes. Rice won 4 duels and made 3 clearances. He also created one chance.