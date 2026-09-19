Brighton hand Arsenal their 1st defeat in 2026-27 season: Stats
What's the story
Arsenal's unbeaten run in the Premier League and also across competitions came to a crushing halt as they suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat at the hands of Brighton. The loss ended Arsenal's 7-match winning streak this season across competitions. Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas scored for Brighton in the first half, while Chema Andres added another goal in the second half. Brighton tamed Arsenal days after mauling Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.
Match highlights
Brighton take commanding lead in 1st half
Brighton started the match on a high note, with Kostoulas's deflected shot being tipped behind by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.
They continued their dominance with Gross scoring from distance off Raya's near post.
Just when Arsenal thought they had a close-range effort for an equalizer well-saved by Bart Verbruggen, Kostoulas struck again 15 seconds later to double Brighton's lead.
Despite having a few chances, including Martin Odegaard's effort deflected into Bukayo Saka's path, Arsenal couldn't find the back of the net in the first half.
Second half
What happened in the 2nd half?
The second half started with Andres scoring from Gross's corner, further complicating Arsenal's task.
Despite a few attempts, including Kai Havertz breaking clear for a huge chance on goal but was denied by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, Arsenal couldn't get past the Seagulls's defense.
The match ended with Raya saving an attempt from Matt O'Riley before Malick Yalcouye hit the woodwork at the rebound.
Information
Premier League: Arsenal drop to 2nd; Brighton go 3rd
After 5 matches in the Premier League this season, Arsenal have dropped to 2nd and own 12 points (W4 L1). On the other hand, Brighton have taken third spot and own 10 points (W3 D1 L1). Brighton have scored a whopping 16 goals this season (highest).
Do you know?
Here are the match stats
Brighton had 5 shots on target from 17 attempts. Arsenal managed 2 shots on target from 9 attempts. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Arsenal edged past Brighton 29-28. Arsenal had 59.6% ball possession and completed 418 passes.
Words
Overall I was very pleased with the performance: Fabian Hurzeler
After the match, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: "Beating the current champions and the best team in England is something special. But it's not because the result is special, it's the performance. The boys showed real togetherness and intensity."
"They were horrible to play against today and that's because we did the basic things right. Overall I was very pleased with the performance," he added.
Words (2)
'A very disappointing result and performance'
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called his side's performance a disappointing one.
"A very disappointing result and performance. Full credit to Brighton in the manner they performed and went about the game. They were another gear from us in the basics of the game. They were always first in the first duel, in the second actions, second balls, and they started to play from there," he said.
Numbers
Unwanted records for Arsenal; Gross shines for Brighton
As per Squawka, Arsenal have conceded 3+ goals and lost in the Premier League for the first time since a 2-3 defeat to Manchester United back in January 2026.
Arsenal have lost a Premier League game without scoring a goal for the first time since August 31, 2025, when losing 1-0 to Liverpool.
In 5 Premier League matches this season, Brighton's Gross owns three assists and three goals.
Overall, he has been involved in 34 goals and 51 assists from 252 Premier League appearances.