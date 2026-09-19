Brighton hand Arsenal their 1st defeat in 2026-27 season: Stats

Brighton started the match on a high note, with Kostoulas's deflected shot being tipped behind by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

They continued their dominance with Gross scoring from distance off Raya's near post.

Just when Arsenal thought they had a close-range effort for an equalizer well-saved by Bart Verbruggen, Kostoulas struck again 15 seconds later to double Brighton's lead.

Despite having a few chances, including Martin Odegaard's effort deflected into Bukayo Saka's path, Arsenal couldn't find the back of the net in the first half.