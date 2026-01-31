Premier League leaders Arsenal thrash Leeds United 4-0: Key stats

Arsenal secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Leeds United in Matchweek 24 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Saturday. The win has further strengthened their position at the top of the table, extending their lead to seven points. Noni Madueke, who replaced an injured Bukayo Saka just before kick-off, was instrumental in the team's success. Here are further details and stats.

Game changer Madueke shines in 1st-half Despite travel issues and the recent loss of Mikel Merino to a foot injury, Arsenal responded well to Madueke's precise cross. Martin Zubimendi headed in the opener after 27 minutes. Just 11 minutes later, Madueke's corner was accidentally sent into his own net by Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow, doubling Arsenal's lead.

Match analysis Gyokeres and Jesus seal the deal for the Gunners Arsenal's striker, Viktor Gyokeres, could have wrapped up the match earlier in the second half but was thwarted by Joe Rodon. However, he made amends by scoring his sixth goal of the season with just over 20 minutes left to play. Another Arsenal forward, Gabriel Jesus, also got on the scoresheet after receiving a through ball from substitute Martin Odegaard.

Title race Arsenal 7 points clear at the top of the table The win has further solidified Arsenal's position at the top of the Premier League table, now seven points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa. Both City and Villa are in action on Sunday. After 24 mathes, the Gunners own 16 wins (D5 L3). Arsenal own 53 points. On the other hand, Leeds suffered their 10th defeat of the season. Leeds are placed 16th and own 26 points.

Match stats Here are the match stats Arsenal managed 51% ball possession and owned an xG of 2.39 after clocking 8 shots on target from 14 attempts and scoring 4 times. Leeds United's xG was 0.15. Leeds managed one shot on target from three attempts. Notably, the Gunners created 7 big chances. Mikel Arteta's men had 28 touches in the opposition box compared to Leeds' 18.

Records Key records for Arsenal and Rice As per Opta, Arsenal have now scored 4+ goals in five different Premier League away games against Leeds. It's the joint-most a side has done so against another in the competition along with Chelsea at Spurs and Manchester United at Bolton. Former West Ham ace and current Arsenal maestro, Declan Rice (27y 17d), became the fifth-youngest player to reach 300 Premier League appearances after Wayne Rooney (26y 58d), James Milner (26y 117d), Gareth Barry (26y 247d) and Raheem Sterling (26y 348d).

Goals Key Premier League numbers for Arsenal's scorers Gyokeres scored for Arsenal in the 69th minute. He has now raced to six Premier League goals from 22 appearances. Zubimendi scored his side's opener. In 24 Premier League games, he is now involved in 5 goals (G4 A1). Jesus scored for Arsenal in the 86th minute. Former Manchester City ace Jesus now owns 78 Premier League goals from 238 appearances. He has two goals from 9 league matches this season.