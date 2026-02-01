Premier League: Arsenal thrash Tottenham 4-1 in North London derby

Arsenal have strengthened their position in the Premier League 2025-26 title race with a resounding 4-1 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The match was held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres were the stars of the show for Arsenal, scoring two goals each. Randal Kolo Muani netted Spurs's only goal in an otherwise dominant performance from the Gunners.

Title standings Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the table The victory takes Arsenal's points tally to 61 with 10 more games left for them in the season. Manchester City, who have a game in hand, are five points behind the North London side. Despite their strong position at the top of the table, Arsenal have seen their lead cut down since January due to a defeat against Manchester United and draws against Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Relegation threat Controversial disallowed goal for Spurs The two teams went into half-time with a 1-1 draw, after Kolo Muani equalized for Spurs just over two minutes after Eze's opener. However, his second goal was controversially disallowed by the referee in the 53rd minute for a foul on Gabriel, and the decision was not overturned by VAR.

Advertisement

Match highlights Raya's heroics help Arsenal secure victory Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya was crucial in keeping the game drama-free, saving a shot from Richarlison in the 84th minute. The Gunners extended their lead with a late goal from Gyokeres, sealing a comfortable win. The result not only boosts Arsenal's title hopes but also pushes Spurs deeper into relegation trouble, leaving them just four points clear of the drop zone.

Advertisement

Do you know? Tottenham suffer their 3rd straight Premier League table On the other end of the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur are in 16th place and just four points away from relegation. They own 29 points from 27 matches. This was their 3rd straight defeat in the Premier League this season.

Eze Eze clocks these numbers Only Robert Pires (7) and Emmanuel Adebayor (6) have more Premier League goals for Arsenal against Tottenham than Eberechi Eze (5). As per Opta, he now has as many goals in this league fixture for the Gunners as both Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie managed. Eze has 4 goals and 2 assists from 23 Premier League matches this season. The former Crystal Palace forward has raced to 38 Premier League goals (A25).