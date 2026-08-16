Arsenal win their 18th FA Community Shield honor: Key stats

Myles Lewis-Skelly's brilliant pass set up Calafiori for the opener after 23 seconds, handed Arsenal an early lead over their Premier League rivals.

Tzolis, Arsenal's £34 million summer signing, assisted the second goal by heading across for Havertz to score.

He also set up captain Odegaard for a third goal just three minutes into the second half.

Arsenal did enough defensively to thwart City.