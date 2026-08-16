Arsenal win their 18th FA Community Shield honor: Key stats
What's the story
Premier League champions Arsenal have won the FA Community Shield with a brilliant performance to start the 2026-27 season. Mikel Arteta's side tamed Manchester City 3-0 at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The Enzo Maresca era at City begun with a poor showing and he will hope to work things count ahead of the Premier League season next weekend.
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Arsenal just three Community Shields behind Man United
As mentioned, Arsenal won their 18th Community Shield. Notably, they are just three trophies behind Manchester United, who own 21 honors. Meanwhile, City remain with 7 Community Shields win, having last clinched the trophy in 2024.
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Arteta wins third Community Shield with Arsenal
Arteta added another piece of silverware. He won the Premier League title in 2025-26 and the FA Cup in 2019-20. He has won three FA Community Shields: 2020, 2023, 2026. Arteta is an EFL Cup runner-up: 2025-26 and UEFA Champions League runner-up: 2025-26.
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Key feats attained by Arsenal and Havertz
As per Opta, Arsenal's 3-0 win over City is the biggest margin of victory in a FA Community Shield game since 2014, when the Gunners beat the latter by the same scoreline.
Former Chelsea man Kai Havertz has been involved in more goals against City (7 - 4 goals, 3 assists) than against any other side in his club career.
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Havertz races to 37 goals for Arsenal; Odegaard shines
Havertz now owns 37 goals for Arsenal in 112 matches across competitions. Martin Odegaard, who scored Arsenal's third goal, has amassed 43 goals in 235 matches across competitions.
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Riccardo Calafiori makes this record
Riccardo Calafiori opened the scoring for Arsenal after 23 seconds. As per Opta, his goal is the first scored in the opening minute of the FA Community Shield since Bobby Owen for City against West Bromwich Albion in 1968.
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Christos Tzolis shines on debut for the Gunners
The Gunners's summer signing Christos Tzolis was instrumental in the victory, assisting two goals on his debut. As per Squawka, Tzolis had 42 touches with 6 touches in the opposition box. He won 5 duels and created 2 big chances. He also made two interceptions.
Summary
How did the match pan out?
Myles Lewis-Skelly's brilliant pass set up Calafiori for the opener after 23 seconds, handed Arsenal an early lead over their Premier League rivals.
Tzolis, Arsenal's £34 million summer signing, assisted the second goal by heading across for Havertz to score.
He also set up captain Odegaard for a third goal just three minutes into the second half.
Arsenal did enough defensively to thwart City.
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Here are the match stats
Arsenal managed nine shots on target with City posting just one. Arsenal's xG was 2.97 whereas City clocked an xG of just 0.43. Arsenal had 35 touches in the opposition box. City managed 13 such touches. Arsenal had 54.3% ball possession.