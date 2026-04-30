IPL 2026, GT's Arshad Khan floors RCB with three-fer: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a major batting collapse after a promising start, getting bowled out for just 155 runs in 19.2 overs by Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2026 clash on Thursday. The RCB innings started off with an aggressive opening stand led by Virat Kohli but the team failed to build on it and lost wickets at regular intervals. For GT, Arshad Khan was the star, picking three wickets for 22 runs from 3.2 overs.
Arshad
Arshad picks three valuable wickets
After the powerplay, RCB were placed at a decent 59/2. However, things went downhill from there as skipper Rajat Patidar (19 off 15 balls) was dismissed by Arshad in the eighth over. A short ball from Arshad had Patidar playing a pull shot as Jason Holder completed a fine catch. Arshad then dismissed Krunal Pandya in the 11th over, who was caught after an attempted flick shot. His final wicket came in the 20th over. Venkatesh Iyer was the victim.
Information
Arshad gets to 17 wickets in the IPL
With this spell worth 3/22 from 3.2 overs, Arshad has raced to 17 wickets from 21 IPL matches at 34.47. His economy rate is on the higher side (11.12). As per ESPNcricinfo, the bowler has picked 34 T20 wickets from 32 games at 22.2. His economy rate is above 9.