IPL 2026, GT's Arshad Khan floors RCB with three-fer: Stats

Arshad

Arshad picks three valuable wickets

After the powerplay, RCB were placed at a decent 59/2. However, things went downhill from there as skipper Rajat Patidar (19 off 15 balls) was dismissed by Arshad in the eighth over. A short ball from Arshad had Patidar playing a pull shot as Jason Holder completed a fine catch. Arshad then dismissed Krunal Pandya in the 11th over, who was caught after an attempted flick shot. His final wicket came in the 20th over. Venkatesh Iyer was the victim.