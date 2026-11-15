5th ODI: Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul rattles New Zealand
What's the story
Team India secured a hard-fought victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final One Day International (ODI) match in Mount Maunganui. The 22-run win helped India clinch the series 3-1. Shreyas Iyer's team defended a meager total of 209 runs as the Indian bowlers put up a tremendous show. Arshdeep Singh was the standout performer with the ball for India, picking up three wickets for just 30 runs. Here we look at his spell and stats.
Bowling performance
New Zealand's chase falters as India's bowlers shine
In response to India's modest total, New Zealand were going well at 64/1 when Arshdeep trapped Will Young for 22.
He soon got the batter of another set batter, Nick Kelly (24).
Number-eight batter Kristian Clarke (16) was Arshdeep's final victim as India restricted New Zealand to 187 runs in 48.1 overs.
Dean Foxcroft (31 runs) was the only Kiwi batter to score over 30 in the game.
Arshdeep
Stunning spell from Arshdeep
Arshdeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with 3/30 from 10 overs. He bowled two maidens.
As per Cricinfo, the left-arm pacer ended the series with eight wickets across four outings at an economy of 4.62.
Arshdeep has now raced to 38 wickets across 23 ODIs at an economy of 24.36.
In List A cricket, the 27-year-old has completed 91 wickets across 53 matches.
Bowlers
Two wickets each for Siraj and Axar
Playing his first match of the series, Mohammed Siraj returned with 2/50 from 10 overs.
This performance took him to 79 ODI wickets at 25.65.
Meanwhile, Axar Patel's 2/28 from 6.1 overs has powered him to 86 wickets at 31.69.
Debutant Yash Thakur, Auqib Nabi, and Naman Dhir took one wicket each.