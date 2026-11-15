5th ODI: Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul rattles New Zealand

In response to India's modest total, New Zealand were going well at 64/1 when Arshdeep trapped Will Young for 22.

He soon got the batter of another set batter, Nick Kelly (24).

Number-eight batter Kristian Clarke (16) was Arshdeep's final victim as India restricted New Zealand to 187 runs in 48.1 overs.

Dean Foxcroft (31 runs) was the only Kiwi batter to score over 30 in the game.