IPL: How Arshdeep Singh has fared against KKR

In a stellar IPL career, Arshdeep has played 11 matches against KKR. Across 10 innings, the left-arm pacer has snapped up 11 wickets at an average of 24.73. His economy rate in this regard is over 8 (8.59). Having bowled over 31 overs against the Knight Riders, Arshdeep's best returns are 3/19.

Career

A look at his career

Arshdeep Singh, a mainstay Indian speedster, has evolved into a premier left-arm pacer for PBKS in the IPL. Known for his early swing, he has taken 97 wickets from 84 matches at an average of 27.35. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer. His best season was 2025, wherein he took 21 wickets at an average of 24.66.