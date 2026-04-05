IPL: How Arshdeep Singh has fared against KKR
What's the story
India's premier T20I bowler, Arshdeep Singh, is yet to take a wicket in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In two matches for Punjab Kings this season, the left-arm seamer failed to make an impact. After going wicketless against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Arshdeep will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders batters at Eden Gardens. Here's his bowling record against KKR.
Numbers
His numbers against KKR
In a stellar IPL career, Arshdeep has played 11 matches against KKR. Across 10 innings, the left-arm pacer has snapped up 11 wickets at an average of 24.73. His economy rate in this regard is over 8 (8.59). Having bowled over 31 overs against the Knight Riders, Arshdeep's best returns are 3/19.
Career
A look at his career
Arshdeep Singh, a mainstay Indian speedster, has evolved into a premier left-arm pacer for PBKS in the IPL. Known for his early swing, he has taken 97 wickets from 84 matches at an average of 27.35. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer. His best season was 2025, wherein he took 21 wickets at an average of 24.66.