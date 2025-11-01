'They are here to stay': IPL chairman on Rohit-Kohli's future 

Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal has expressed his confidence in the longevity of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. Dhumal praised Team India's bench strength and highlighted the talent of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also lauded "greats" Sharma and Kohli for their class, conviction, and hard work.

Series highlights Stellar performances in Australia series Dhumal's faith in Sharma and Kohli comes after their stellar performances in a recent three-match ODI series against Australia. Sharma was named Player of the Series for his outstanding batting display, while Kohli made a strong comeback with a risk-free 74* in the third ODI. The duo's performances have sparked speculation about their potential participation in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Future prospects Dhumal impressed by Suryavanshi's talent Dhumal, in a conversation with ANI, emphasized the importance of India's bench strength, "We've been talking about this bench strength of the Indian team for a long, long time." He was particularly impressed by Suryavanshi's talent and said that despite speculation about their retirement, Sharma and Kohli are here to stay. "They are here to stay. And the way Rohit has shown his class in this ODI series...that shows the kind of conviction that they carry," he added.