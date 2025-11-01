'Arshdeep Singh should play...': Ashwin disappointed with pacer's exclusion 

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his frustration over the exclusion of pacer Arshdeep Singh from the ongoing T20I series against Australia. While India have been going in with seamer Harshit Rana, Ashwin believes that Arshdeep deserves a spot and could lose his rhythm if he doesn't get regular game time. Arshdeep, who played the preceding ODI series Down Under, didn't feature in the starting XI in both T20Is.

Management critique Importance of Arshdeep in T20I XI Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin questioned the team management's decision to keep Arshdeep out of the Playing XI. He said, "Arshdeep Singh's name should be the second name on your fast bowlers' list if Jasprit Bumrah is playing." He further added that even if Bumrah isn't playing, "Arshdeep becomes your first bowler on that team list." The former spinner highlighted Arshdeep's importance in the squad and his consistent performance in recent tournaments.

Performance concerns 'Your champion bowler will look rusty' Ashwin expressed concern over Arshdeep's frequent benching, saying it has affected his rhythm. He recalled Arshdeep's performance in the Asia Cup and how he looked rusty after not playing regularly. "You champion bowler will look rusty if you don't play him," Ashwin said. He stressed that it is a tough situation for Arshdeep and hoped he gets the place he deserves in the team.

MCG T20I India lose at MCG For the second successive game, Harshit Rana was preferred over Arshdeep in the Indian XI. The Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management faced backlash after India lost to Australia by four wickets at MCG. Harshit, who was promoted in the batting order, scored a rescuing 35 (33), before conceding 27 runs in two overs. Despite losing successive wickets toward the end, Australia chased down 126 in 13.2 overs.