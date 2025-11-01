Saim Ayub's fifth T20I half-century helps Pakistan beat SA: Stats

Pakistan looked confident while chasing a modest 111 in Gaddafi. Both Sahibzada Farhan and Ayub played their strokes, adding a 54-run opening stand. However, Ayub single-handedly took charge after Corbin Bosch dismissed Farhan. He scored 47 (21) in his 58-run stand with Babar Azam , getting Pakistan home. Ayub hammered 6 fours and 5 sixes in his 38-ball 71*.

Stats

Key numbers for Ayub

According to ESPNcricinfo, Ayub appeared in his 50th T20I for Pakistan. And he celebrated the milestone by smashing his fifth T20I half-century. Ayub, who bagged successive ducks in the 2025 Asia Cup, has raced to 961 runs at an average of 21.35. His strike rate in the format reads 136.89. The Pakistan opener is closing in on 100 T20I sixes (96).