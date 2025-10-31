Babar Azam becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, surpasses Rohit Sharma

Babar came in as Pakistan were in the driving seat while chasing a modest 111. Joining Saim Ayub, he started his innings with a stunning cover drive. He reached the run-scoring summit in T20Is on the first ball of the 12th over, when he took a single off Donovan Ferreira's bowling. Babar returned unbeaten on 11 (18) as Pakistan completed the chase in 13.1 overs.

Record comparison

Babar leaves behind legends

With this achievement, Babar now has a total of 4,234 runs from 130 T20Is at an average of 39.57. His tally includes three tons, 36 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 128.77. He surpassed Rohit, who bowed out with 4,231 runs from 159 matches at 32.05. Virat Kohli is third on the list with 4,188 runs from 125 matches at 48.69. Jos Buttler follows Kohli with an impressive 3,869 runs in 144 matches.