Pakistan bounce back with win against SA in 2nd T20I

After losing the opener, Pakistan beat South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. In a remarkable bowling effort, the hosts bowled out the Proteas for 110 in 19.2 overs. Faheem Ashraf and Salman Mirza shared seven wickets. In response, Saim Ayub's 38-ball 71* powered Pakistan to a nine-wicket win in 13.1 overs. The three-match series is level.

Start Pakistan exert pressure in Powerplay Pakistan won the toss and opted to field, exploiting the dew. Left-arm seamer Salman Mirza, who replaced Shaheen Afridi in the XI, made an immediate impact by dismissing Reeza Hendricks on the second ball. While Naseem Shah removed Quinton de Kock, Mirza sent Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke back in quick succession. This left South Africa reeling at 23/4 within four overs.

Collapse Ashraf unsettles SA's middle order Despite a brief resistance from Dewald Brevis, who slammed 3 sixes in his 16-ball 25, the SA innings crumbled under Pakistan's relentless bowling attack. Ashraf, who didn't bowl in the opener, came into the act thereafter, dismissing Brevis. Ashraf then dismissed SA skipper Donovan Ferreira (15) and George Linde (9). In the final over, he dismissed Ottneil Baartman (12) to wrap up SA's innings.

Numbers Ashraf, Mirza record career-best T20I returns Both Mirza and Ashraf registered their best figures in T20I cricket. The former took 3/14 in just four overs. He now has 11 wickets from six T20Is at an incredible average of 13.45. Meanwhile, Faheem (4/23 in 3.2 overs) recorded his second four-wicket haul in the format. In 70 T20Is, he has accounted for 56 wickets at an average of 24.33.

Chase Ayub powers Pakistan to victory Pakistan looked confident while chasing a modest 111 in Gaddafi. Both Sahibzada Farhan and Ayub played their strokes, adding a 54-run opening stand. However, Ayub single-handedly took charge after Corbin Bosch dismissed Farhan. He scored 47 (21) in his 58-run stand with Babar Azam, getting Pakistan home. Ayub hammered 6 fours and 5 sixes in his 38-ball 71*.

Numbers Key numbers for Ayub According to ESPNcricinfo, Ayub appeared in his 50th T20I for Pakistan. And he celebrated the milestone by smashing his fifth T20I half-century. Ayub, who bagged successive ducks in the 2025 Asia Cup, has raced to 961 runs at an average of 21.35. His strike rate in the format reads 136.89. The Pakistan opener is closing in on 100 T20I sixes (96).