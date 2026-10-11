Ranji Trophy: Arunachal Pradesh forfeit match against Nagaland
What's the story
Team Arunachal Pradesh has forfeited its opening match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, against Nagaland. The game was scheduled to start on Sunday in Ahmedabad. This decision comes amid an internal conflict within the state's cricket association, with two factions fighting for control and a related case pending before the Gauhati High Court's Itanagar bench.
Ongoing issues
Crisis extends to age-group cricket
The administrative crisis has not only affected the senior team but also the age-group cricket in Arunachal Pradesh.
The state failed to field its Under-19 team for a Vinoo Mankad Trophy match against Sikkim on Thursday due to lack of a functional authority in the association to make selection decisions.
This highlights how deep-rooted and widespread this administrative turmoil is within Arunachal Pradesh's cricketing structure.
Legal complications
Legal battle post state cricket association elections
The state cricket association held elections in September, with Nabam Vivek being elected as president.
However, several district associations challenged the election process in the Gauhati High Court, alleging irregularities.
The court has reserved its order on this matter, preventing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from intervening to form an independent selection panel like it did for Bihar.
BCCI's stance
BCCI's stance on the issue
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI, "There is a stay order from the court and the BCCI cannot step in. There is no one running the state body. Until the court gives the clearance, we cannot do anything."
This statement underscores the impact of ongoing legal proceedings on Arunachal Pradesh's participation in domestic cricket competitions.
Past performance
Poor performance in previous Ranji Trophy season
Arunachal Pradesh had a disappointing outing in the last season of the Ranji Trophy, finishing at the bottom of the Plate Group table after losing all five matches.
The Plate Group also includes Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim.
Given that their leadership dispute remains unresolved, it is unclear how Arunachal Pradesh will handle team selections and participate smoothly in domestic cricket tournaments.