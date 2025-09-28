'Scary moment': Arundhati Reddy on injury during warm-up game

Indian women's team pacer Arundhati Reddy has opened up about a terrifying experience during India's first warm-up match against England on September 25 ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup . The incident occurred when she instinctively went for a return catch from Heather Knight while following through. Losing her balance, Reddy fell awkwardly on her left leg and collapsed on the field, prompting immediate medical attention.

Injury details Reddy was in a wheelchair After the fall, Reddy was unable to put weight on her injured leg. A wheelchair was called in to take her off for treatment. Despite initial fears about her participation in the tournament, she made a remarkable comeback against New Zealand. In that match, Reddy took two wickets and helped India secure a four-wicket (DLS) victory.

Recovery process Harleen Deol asked Reddy how she managed to recover After the match at Bengaluru's BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Harleen Deol asked Reddy how she managed to recover so quickly after being in a wheelchair. Responding to the question, Reddy said: "Initially, it was scary for me as well because at that time it was quite a big impact, so I was really scared to even get up." "But I would really like to thank the medical staff and the team because they really did a good job."