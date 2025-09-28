ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Decoding India's strongest XI 

Co-hosts India are among the favorites for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The tournament will kick off on September 30. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team for the first time in a Women's World Cup, with star opener Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. The squad combines experienced players with emerging talent, making it a well-rounded unit. Here we decode India's strongest XI for the competition.

#1 Top order batters: Mandhana, Rawal, Deol India's top order looks strong with Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, and Harleen Deol forming the top three. Mandhana has scored the most WODI runs since the 2022 tournament in New Zealand, where India finished fifth. Meanwhile, the young Rawal has so far smashed 802 WODI runs at a stunning average of 50.12. Deol has also been among runs lately, striking form at just the right time.

#2 Middle order is strong as well Next in the order are captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh. The likes of Harmanpreet, Deepti, and Jemimah have been averaging over 38 while striking at 100-plus in WODIs this year. Meanwhile, Deepti has been at her all-round best as she has accumulated runs at a stunning 76.20 in 2025. Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh has aced the finisher's role in 2025. Her strike rate of 130.26 is testimony of the same.

#3 Here is the bowling attack Sneh Rana will strengthen the lower order with her dual abilities. Rana's accurate off-spin and fighting spirit with the bat have proved invaluable in crunch situations. Besides Rana and Deepti, Radha Yadav should be the other spinner in the XI, considering the slow tracks of India and Sri Lanka. The return of Renuka Singh Thakur to lead the pace attack is a major boost for India. Kranti Goud, another pacer who has been a revelation, should complete the XI.