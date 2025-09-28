Suryakumar Yadav averages paltry 16.28 in T20 tournament finals: Stats 

For the first time in history, India and Pakistan will clash in the final of the Asia Cup. The much-anticipated match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on September 28 Though Team India is unbeaten in the tournament, the form of their captain, Suryakumar Yadav , has been concerning. He averages a dismal 12.37 in T20Is this year. Meanwhile, here we look at SKY's run in T20 tournament finals.

Finals Poor numbers in summit clashes Though SKY is arguably the best T20 batter of this generation, his numbers in the finals have been far from impressive. Having played seven T20 finals as per ESPNcricinfo, the batter has managed just 114 runs at a paltry average of 16.28. His strike rate (112.87) is not great either, as the tally includes a duck and a couple of single-digit scores. Suryakumar's best score in these matches is 48.

Run SKY has played five IPL finals Four of SKY's seven T20 final appearances have come in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His returns in these games read 24, 5, 15, and 19. He was out for duck in his only outing in the now-defunct Champions League final. In 2024, SKY played his maiden T20 final in India colors. The dasher could only manage three runs in the T20 World Cup summit clash against South Africa.

Information Match-winning 48 in his last final SKY's last T20 final was the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ultimate clash last year. He made a fine 35-ball 48 in the game as Mumbai accomplished the 175-run target against Madhya Pradesh and tasted the glory.

Performance analysis His struggles in 2025 According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar's T20I average in 2025 is a dismal 12.37. He has scored just 99 runs in 10 innings with a strike rate of 110. His batting style, particularly his premeditated shots such as the pick-up flick, has let him down on numerous occasions. His last major innings was an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan in a group match. He has failed to cross the 15-run mark in any of his other nine innings, including three ducks.