Decoding Suryakumar Yadav's horrendous run in T20Is in 2025 

Indian cricket T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is going through a rough patch. His recent performance in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup has been less than stellar, with scores of 0, 5, and 12 in his last three innings. In total, he has scored just 99 runs in 10 innings this year. As India gear up to take on Pakistan in the T20 Asia Cup final, let's decode SKY's poor run in T20Is in 2025.

Performance analysis His batting style has been his undoing Suryakumar, who was named the ICC T20I Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023, has been far from his best. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages a paltry 12.37 in T20Is in 2025, having managed just 99 runs in 10 innings (SR: 110). His batting style, especially his premeditated shots like the pick-up flick, has been his undoing on several occasions. SKY's last significant innings came against Pakistan in a group game where he scored an unbeaten 47.

Struggles Three ducks in 2025 The aforementioned 47* against Pakistan is SKY's best T20I score in 2025. He has not even managed to touch the 15-run mark in any of his other nine innings. The tally includes three ducks as well. Interestingly, the Indian skipper has not played a single T20I outside Asia this year, with five of his appearances coming on Indian soil. Despite his failures, the Men in Blue have won 10 of their 11 T20Is in 2025, including one Super Over win.

Performance disparity Stellar IPL season but struggles at international level Suryakumar's international slump is surprising, especially after his stellar IPL season, where he scored 717 runs at a strike rate of 167.91 for Mumbai Indians. He had scored over 25 runs in 16 consecutive innings during the tournament. However, this form has not translated into his international outings, leading to an unprecedented run of 13 T20I innings without a 50.