Asia Cup final: Is there a reserve day in place? 

AccuWeather predicts a sunny day in Dubai on Sunday, with temperatures soaring up to 38°C and a Real Feel of 42°C. So far, no match in the ongoing Asia Cup has been washed out due to rain. The weather forecast for both the main day and reserve day looks promising, with no rainfall expected.

Pitch analysis

Pitch report for Dubai Stadium

The pitches in Dubai have been slower than those in Abu Dhabi throughout the tournament. However, a change was witnessed on Friday when the India-Sri Lanka Super Four match turned into a high-scoring contest with both teams scoring over 200 runs. This could mean that we might see another batting-friendly pitch for the final clash between India and Pakistan.