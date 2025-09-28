Asia Cup final: Is there a reserve day in place?
What's the story
The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final will see India and Pakistan clash once again in the tournament's history. The match is scheduled to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. If rain interrupts the match, a reserve day has been set for September 29 (Monday). However, if both days witness no play, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) rules state that the trophy will be shared between both teams.
Weather prediction
Will rain play spoilsport?
AccuWeather predicts a sunny day in Dubai on Sunday, with temperatures soaring up to 38°C and a Real Feel of 42°C. So far, no match in the ongoing Asia Cup has been washed out due to rain. The weather forecast for both the main day and reserve day looks promising, with no rainfall expected.
Pitch analysis
Pitch report for Dubai Stadium
The pitches in Dubai have been slower than those in Abu Dhabi throughout the tournament. However, a change was witnessed on Friday when the India-Sri Lanka Super Four match turned into a high-scoring contest with both teams scoring over 200 runs. This could mean that we might see another batting-friendly pitch for the final clash between India and Pakistan.
Team line-ups
Predicted playing XIs for both teams
India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy. Pakistan probable XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.