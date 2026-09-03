US Open: Aryna Sabalenka loses cool over 'partying' question
What's the story
World number one Aryna Sabalenka recently lost her cool at a journalist during the ongoing US Open. The incident occurred after her straight-sets victory over Polina Iatcenko on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Belarusian tennis star was engaged in a heated exchange with the reporter, who she felt implied that she hadn't been focused ahead of the tournament.
Clarification
Here's what the reporter asked
The reporter's question was about how Sabalenka's mood had changed since the tournament started, given her busy schedule of parties and events last week.
"You guys are, like, a joke. Parties, fun... like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? What kind of question is that?" she said.
The world number one further clarified that just because she posted some activities with brands on social media doesn't mean she was partying instead of training.
Commitments
Sabalenka's commitments in New York
Sabalenka had a busy week leading up to the final Grand Slam of the year.
She attended an Electrolit lookalike competition, a Dobel Tequila event at St Regis New York with a signature cocktail, and launched as a Moroccanoil ambassador.
She also recorded a podcast at Gucci's flagship store in SoHo and was seen at the Marie Claire dinner, DraftKings, and David Grutman players' dinner.
Media interaction
Hobby outside of tennis, says Sabalenka
When asked about her energy levels during the tournament, Sabalenka said, "Why do you think the week before I wasn't focused on tennis? It's like my hobby outside of tennis; the whole schedule we plan is all around tennis, so all of those events are not drawing in any way."
She added that all brands she works with are chosen carefully and she has to be comfortable around them.
Form
Sabalenka reaches third round
In the 2026 US Open, Sabalenka reached the third round after beating Camila Osorio and Iatcenko.
The two-time defending champion extended her winning streak at the tournament to an impressive 15 matches.
According to WTA, Sabalenka has won her last 23 Grand Slam second-round matches.
Sabalenka has improved to 36-6 at the US Open and 115-29 at Grand Slams.