US Open: Aryna Sabalenka loses cool over 'partying' question

The reporter's question was about how Sabalenka's mood had changed since the tournament started, given her busy schedule of parties and events last week.

"You guys are, like, a joke. Parties, fun... like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? What kind of question is that?" she said.

The world number one further clarified that just because she posted some activities with brands on social media doesn't mean she was partying instead of training.