Did Australian cricketer Ashleigh Gardner cheat on wife with teammate?
What's the story
Australia's cricket vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner is embroiled in a personal controversy after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, publicly accused her of infidelity. In a series of Instagram Stories, Wright claimed that Gardner had cheated on her with fellow Australian cricketer Georgia Voll. The allegations come just days after reports surfaced about the couple's separation following a tumultuous marriage. Neither Gardner nor Cricket Australia has commented on the matter yet.
Public accusations
Here's what Wright said
Wright's Instagram posts, which included a photo of Australia opener Voll with the caption: "This is who my wife cheated on me with..." went viral on social media.
Before this, she had shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail report on their separation, calling the news "vague."
The couple had tied the knot in April 2025, but their relationship reportedly began to deteriorate within months of their wedding.
Voll is yet to address these allegations as well.
Management's stance
They were planning to start fertility treatment
The couple had been planning to start a family and had even made an appointment at a fertility clinic before their separation, according to reports.
After the public fallout, Wright removed all photographs of Gardner from her Instagram account, including their wedding pictures.
The pair met online in 2020 and had proposed to each other in 2024. However, during last year's Women's ODI World Cup in India, things started to sour.
Relationship breakdown
Private conversation ended marriage
After returning to Sydney from the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Gardner allegedly had a private conversation with Wright that effectively ended their marriage.
The all-rounder has apparently moved out of their home, too.
Sources quoted by the Daily Mail claimed the separation sent shockwaves through Australia's close-knit women's team, where Wright had formed strong friendships over five years.