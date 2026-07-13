Did Australian cricketer Ashleigh Gardner cheat on wife with teammate?

Wright's Instagram posts, which included a photo of Australia opener Voll with the caption: "This is who my wife cheated on me with..." went viral on social media.

Before this, she had shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail report on their separation, calling the news "vague."

The couple had tied the knot in April 2025, but their relationship reportedly began to deteriorate within months of their wedding.

Voll is yet to address these allegations as well.