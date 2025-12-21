Ashes 2025-26: Australia's Alex Carey sets these unique records

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey starred in Australia's 82-run win over England in the 3rd Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval. Carey scored an innings-defining ton in the first innings, following up with 72 in the second. He was adjudged the Player of the Match as Australia retained the Ashes. Carey was also outstanding behind the stumps, bagging seven dismissals. Here are the unique records he set.

Century Maiden century in Ashes Carey reached his maiden Ashes century on Day 1, helping Australia post 371 in the first innings. According to Cricbuzz, Carey became the fourth Australian wicket-keeper to have scored a century in the Ashes, joining Adam Gilchrist (3), Brad Haddin (2), and Ian Healy (1). Carey is also the first wicket-keeper with a ton on Day 1 of a Test for Australia.

Information Twin 50-plus scores for Carey While Australia racked up 349 in the second innings, Carey contributed to this score with a 128-ball 72. According to ESPNcricinfo, Carey became the first wicket-keeper with a ton and a half-century for Australia in a Test match.

Wicketkeeping Seven dismissals in the match Carey showed incredible glovework, recording seven dismissals in the match. Five of those came in the first innings. According to ESPNcricinfo, he is the third player to have recorded a ton, a half-century, and five dismissals (in an innings) in a Test match. He joined South Africa's Denis Lindsay (versus Australia in 1966) and England's Matt Prior (versus New Zealand in 2013).

Do you know? Second wicket-keeper with this feat According to Cricbuzz, Carey became the second wicket-keeper to bag a century and seven dismissals in an Ashes Test. He joined Prior, who attained the feat at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the 2010-11 series.