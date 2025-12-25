Ashes: Australia name four pacers for green MCG pitch  

Australia have named four pacers for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting December 26. Steve Smith , who will lead Australia in place of the injured Pat Cummins, announced the 12-member squad, describing the pitch as "quite furry, quite green." Usman Khawaja has been retained after being a replacement in Adelaide. The final decision on the quicks will be made on match day morning.

Team changes Australia to pick from Richardson, Neser, and Doggett Seamer Jhye Richardson could make his first Test appearance in four years. He is competing with Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett for a place in the final XI. Off-spinner Todd Murphy has been left out of the trimmed-down 12-man squad announced by Smith on Christmas Day. Batter Josh Inglis has also been excluded from the side that played in Adelaide.

Players Richardson to play his first Test since 2021; Khawaja retained Smith praised Richardson's skills, saying he "swings the ball both ways, seams it, accurate." The latter owns 11 wickets from three Tests, with his last appearance coming in 2021. Meanwhile, Khawaja will bat at No. 5, allowing the opening combination of Jake Weatherald and Travis Head to continue. Cameron Green has been demoted to No. 7 below in-form Alex Carey due to a poor run with the bat this series.

Game plan Australia's strategy amid favorable conditions for pacers Ahead of the MCG Test, Smith acknowledged that the pitch is likely to offer a lot. He said, "Particularly, I think tomorrow's similar conditions to today, quite cold and overcast. I dare say there's going to be quite a bit of movement in that surface." Even if Nathan Lyon had been fit, Smith said there would have been a debate about not playing a spinner due to the current seam-friendly wickets.