Steve Smith has been named to captain the side in Cummins's absence

Ashes: No Lyon, Cummins in Australia's squad for Boxing-Day Test

Dec 23, 2025

Team Australia has announced a major shake-up in its squad for the upcoming Boxing Day Test match. Off-spinner Todd Murphy and fast bowler Jhye Richardson have been called up to replace the injured duo of Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins, respectively. Steve Smith has been named to captain the side in Cummins's absence, as he recovers from an inner-ear issue that forced him to miss the Adelaide Test. Here are further details.