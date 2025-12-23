Ashes: No Lyon, Cummins in Australia's squad for Boxing-Day Test
Team Australia has announced a major shake-up in its squad for the upcoming Boxing Day Test match. Off-spinner Todd Murphy and fast bowler Jhye Richardson have been called up to replace the injured duo of Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins, respectively. Steve Smith has been named to captain the side in Cummins's absence, as he recovers from an inner-ear issue that forced him to miss the Adelaide Test. Here are further details.
Squad changes
Lyon's injury and Murphy's potential test return
Lyon has been ruled out of the series after injuring his right hamstring while fielding during the third Test in Adelaide. He will require surgery for recovery. Meanwhile, Murphy is in line to make his Test return at home after last playing the format in Sri Lanka back in February this year.
Richardson's long-awaited Test comeback
Richardson could make his long-awaited Test return if selected in place of Cummins. The pace bowler last played a Test match during the 2021 Ashes series and has been training with the team through the first three Tests, gradually increasing his bowling loads. Earlier this month, Richardson showed his readiness by bowling 26 overs and picking a five-wicket haul against England Lions.
Australia squad for Boxing Day Test
Australia squad for Boxing Day Test: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster