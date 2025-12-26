Ashes: Josh Tongue rattles Australia with his third Test fifer 

In a stunning display of pace bowling, England pacer Josh Tongue decimated Australia 's batting lineup on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test. The hosts were bowled out for a mere 152 runs in their first innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Tongue led the charge with an impressive five-wicket haul, ending with figures of 5/45 in just over 11 overs. This was his third Test fifer. Here are his stats.

Spell A stunning spell from Tongue Tongue's five-wicket haul came in a blistering spell, where he dismissed opener Jake Weatherald (10), number three Marnus Labuschagne (6), and recalled number four Steve Smith (9). This carnage had left the Aussies reeling at 51/4. The English pacer then trapped Usman Khawaja (29) after lunch. He completed his fifer by trapping the last man, Scott Boland, for a golden duck.

Bowling brilliance England's bowling attack shines Along with Tongue, Gus Atkinson also made his mark on Australia's innings, taking two wickets for 28 runs in 14 overs. Captain Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse chipped in with one wicket each as well. Meanwhile, Australia's batting lineup crumbled under pressure, with Michael Neser top-scoring with a modest 35 runs. Khawaja (29) and Alex Carey (20) were their only other batters to touch the 20-run mark.

Stats Tongue races to 41 Test scalps Tongue was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 5/45 in 11.2 overs. He has now raced to 41 wickets from eight Test matches at a decent average of 27.04. The pacer now owns three fifers and two four-fers in England whites. 15 of his wickets have come in three Ashes Tests at 22. In the ongoing series, he has raced to 10 wickets from three innings at 17.90.