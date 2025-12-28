Ashes: MCG curator 'in shock' after costly 2-day Test finish

The curator of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) , Matt Page, has expressed his shock at the early conclusion of the Boxing Day Test. The match ended in just two days, with a total of 36 wickets falling in 142 overs. England won their first match in Australia since January 2011 on the second day, leaving Page "really disappointed" with the outcome.

Pitch controversy Page's pitch preparation faced criticism Page's decision to leave 10mm of grass on the pitch, based on a hot forecast for the last three days, faced major backlash. England captain Ben Stokes said a similar pitch elsewhere would unleash "hell," while Steven Smith questioned why so much grass was left. Page promised to prevent another two-day finish at MCG and take responsibility for this one.

Test cricket Page emphasizes balance between bat and ball Page stressed the importance of providing a contest in Test cricket, where both bat and ball get equal opportunities over four or five days. He said, "We've produced a Test that's been captivating, but it hasn't gone long enough and we'll take ownership of that." Page added that they will learn from this experience to ensure better outcomes in future matches at MCG.

Player perspective Head sympathizes with Page, recalls past matches Travis Head, who scored the highest run of the match in second innings (46), sympathized with Page. He recalled last year's MCG Test where India lost seven wickets in the final session and compared it to the third Ashes Test in Adelaide where both batting line-ups underperformed. Head said it's a fine balance between providing a challenging pitch for bowlers while ensuring batsmen have their fair chance too.

Support for curator MCC CEO supports Page amid criticism Stuart Fox, the Chief Executive of Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), hinted that reckless batting also contributed to the early finish. He said he would continue to support Page despite the criticism. "We brought Matt on eight years ago because he's considered one of the best in the country - if not the best - and I still believe that and I always will," Fox added.