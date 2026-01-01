Ashes: Todd Murphy hopes to play Sydney Test against England

Young Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy is looking forward to playing in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England. The match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4. Murphy was added to Australia's squad for the ongoing series after veteran spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a hamstring injury during the Adelaide Test, ruling him out for the rest of the series. Here are further details.

Spin prospects Murphy's debut and spin-friendly Sydney pitch Murphy made his Test debut against India in the Nagpur Test in February 2023. He has played seven overseas Tests so far, taking 22 wickets at an average of 28.13. The off-spinner believes that the Sydney pitch for the fifth Ashes Test could be spin-friendly. "I think it definitely can spin," he said as per ANI, adding that he has played on some BBL wickets where it has taken spin.

Spin usage Australia's spin strategy in the Ashes series The ongoing Ashes series has seen the joint fewest wickets for spin in any Test series played on Australian soil with at least three matches. The Australian team has gone for an all-pace attack twice (Brisbane and Melbourne matches) against England. Notably, Lyon was not used to his full potential during the Perth and Adelaide Tests while Murphy sat out during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.