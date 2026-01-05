Ashes: Travis Head becomes second Australian opener with this record

Travis Head has become the second Australian opener in the 21st century to score over 500 runs in an Ashes series. The left-handed batsman reached this landmark on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against England at Sydney Cricket Ground. Head returned unbeaten on 91, powering the Aussies to 166/2 in response to England's 384. Notably, the last Australian to aggregate 500-plus runs in an Ashes series was Steve Smith (2019).

Record holders Australia's top run-scorers in an Ashes series According to ESPNcricinfo, Head joined David Warner as the second Australian opener to score 500-plus runs in an Ashes series since the start of 2000. Warner slammed 523 runs at an incredible average of 58.11 in the 2013/14 Ashes. And Head surpassed him with his 524th run in Sydney. Smith, Michael Hussey, and Ricky Ponting are the only other Australians with 500-plus runs in an Ashes series this century.

Current stats Head's performance in the ongoing Ashes series In the ongoing Ashes series, Travis Head has already scored 528 runs from five matches at an average of 87-plus. He was Australia's top scorer with a fluent and unbeaten 91 off just 87 balls (15 fours) on Day 2 of the ongoing SCG Test. Earlier, Head slammed centuries against England in Perth and Adelaide.