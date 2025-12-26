Usman Khawaja gets to 8,000 international runs: Dissecting his stats 

Veteran Australian batter Usman Khawaja has added another feather to his cap by crossing the milestone of 8,000 international runs. The achievement came during the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Khawaja, who is currently Australia's 19th-highest run-scorer of all time, was dismissed for 29 off 52 balls on Day 1 of the game. He smoked two fours during his stay.

Knock A decent hand from Khawaja Khawaja, who had been Australia's mainstay Test opener in recent years, batted at four in the previous Test in Adelaide as Travis Head was promoted to the top. In the ongoing Boxing Day affair, he arrived at five with the scorecard reading 34/3. He played a decent knock of 29 runs before falling to Gus Atkinson. Australia were 89/5 at the time of his dismissal.

Career stats Khawaja's performance across formats As per ESPNcricinfo. Khawaja has now raced to 8,001 runs in 136 international matches at an average of 42.55. This includes 18 centuries and 41 fifties. He has been particularly successful in Test cricket, where he has scored 6,206 runs in 87 matches at an average of 43.70 (16 centuries and 28 fifties). The left-handed batsman has also had a good run in ODIs, scoring 1,554 runs in 40 matches at 42 (two centuries and 12 fifties).