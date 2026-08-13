Ashleigh Gardner breaks silence on marriage breakdown, infidelity allegations
What's the story
Australia women's cricket team's vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has finally spoken about the emotional turmoil of her marriage breakdown. The revelation comes after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, publicly accused her of infidelity with teammate Georgia Voll during the 2025 Women's World Cup in India. Wright also criticized Cricket Australia (CA) for not taking action against Gardner and not removing her from the vice-captaincy role.
Public statement
Needed to address my current relationship status: Gardner
After months of silence, Gardner broke her silence on the matter through an Instagram story.
She wrote, "While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia given my position as vice-captain."
Gardner expressed gratitude for CA Board's support for her continued leadership and looked forward to playing a strong role as a leader in the upcoming season.
Personal reflections
Sorry for the pain this has caused: Gardner
Gardner also reflected on her time with Monica, saying, "I am grateful for the time Monica and I shared and sorry for the pain this has caused." She wished Wright nothing but happiness and success in the future.
Gardner requested privacy for those involved in this matter and said she wouldn't be making any further public comments on it at this time.
Leadership backing
CA CEO backs Gardner's position amid controversy
Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg has backed Gardner's position in the women's team despite the ongoing controversy.
He said, "Ash is a highly regarded leader in our system."
Greenberg added that while they have policies to handle potential conflicts of interest, additional measures will be put in place given Gardner's role as vice-captain.
The relationship between Gardner and Voll was known within the team long before it became public knowledge, he said.
Matter
How the matter escalated
Last month, Gardner was embroiled in a controversy after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, publicly accused her of infidelity.
In a series of Instagram stories, Wright claimed that Gardner had cheated on her with fellow Australian cricketer Georgia Voll.
The allegations came just days after reports surfaced about the couple's separation following a tumultuous marriage.
The couple had tied the knot in April 2025, but their relationship reportedly began to deteriorate within months of their wedding.