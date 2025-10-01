Women's World Cup: Ashleigh Gardner slams her second WODI ton
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has slammed her second century in WODIs. Gardner reached the three-figure mark in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup encounter against New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Gardner led Australia's recovery after they were down to 113/4 in the 19th over. She added crucial stands with Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, and Kim Garth, getting Australia past 300.
Knock
Gardner rescues Australia Women
Electing to bat, Australia had a solid start, with openers Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield adding 40 runs. Although the duo departed, Ellyse Perry's 33 propelled the Aussies past 100. With the departure of Beth Mooney, Australia were down to 128/5 in the 22nd over. Gardner, with all her experience, bolstered Australia with the lower middle order. McGrath, Molineux, and Garth supported her bid.
Information
Gardner hammers innings-defining 115
Gardner departed in the 47th over, falling to Bree Illing. She had powered Australia past 300 by then. Gardner hammered an innings-defining 115 off 83 balls, a knock laced with 16 fours and a six.
Stats
A look at her WODI stats
As mentioned, Gardner raced to her second century in WODIs. She also has seven half-centuries to her name. The 28-year-old now has 1,441 runs from 81 WODIs at an average of 30.65. Her tally includes a strike rate of 109.08. Gardner, who bowls off-spin, also has over 100 wickets with an average of under 25. She also owns a fifer.