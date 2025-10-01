Women's World Cup: Ashleigh Gardner slams her second WODI ton

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has slammed her second century in WODIs. Gardner reached the three-figure mark in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup encounter against New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Gardner led Australia's recovery after they were down to 113/4 in the 19th over. She added crucial stands with Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, and Kim Garth, getting Australia past 300.

Knock Gardner rescues Australia Women Electing to bat, Australia had a solid start, with openers Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield adding 40 runs. Although the duo departed, Ellyse Perry's 33 propelled the Aussies past 100. With the departure of Beth Mooney, Australia were down to 128/5 in the 22nd over. Gardner, with all her experience, bolstered Australia with the lower middle order. McGrath, Molineux, and Garth supported her bid.

Information Gardner hammers innings-defining 115 Gardner departed in the 47th over, falling to Bree Illing. She had powered Australia past 300 by then. Gardner hammered an innings-defining 115 off 83 balls, a knock laced with 16 fours and a six.