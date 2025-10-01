India can come and collect Asia Cup trophy: Mohsin Naqvi

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Mohsin Naqvi has offered to hand over the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup trophy to India. However, he wants the Indian players to come and collect it in person. This comes after the Suryakumar Yadav -led Team India refused to collect the trophy from Naqvi at the post-final presentation. While India celebrated on the field, Naqvi walked away with the trophy and individual medals.

Meeting outcome No resolution on trophy handover "As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day, and I am still ready now," Naqvi wrote in his recent post on X. He added, "If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me." Naqvi's statement comes after the latest ACC meeting, chaired by him in Dubai. Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar represented the BCCI. However, no resolution was reached.

Presentation delay Standoff delayed presentation ceremony During an hour-long standoff after the final, India reportedly proposed accepting the trophy from Emirates Cricket Board chairman Khalid Al Zarooni and Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam. However, Naqvi stood his ground and insisted that only he would present the prize. After India's reluctance, the presentation was completed without them getting their trophy or winners' medals. Notably, Naqvi not only walked off the stage but also out of the stadium with ACC officials following him with the trophy.

Meeting 'Felt like a cartoon' During the ACC meeting on Tuesday, Naqvi stated that he arrived on the ceremony podium, hoping to hand over the medals and trophy to Suryakumar and his team. However, the PCB boss was made to look "like a cartoon" as he waited on the stage for their arrival. He also complained about not being informed of India's decision to refuse the Asia Cup trophy.

BCCI response BCCI maintains tough stance The BCCI has warned Naqvi that it will complain to the ICC if the trophy isn't returned. Shukla and Shelar made it clear that the trophy should be handed over to the winning team as it's an ACC property, not an individual one. Despite Naqvi's complaints, they remained firm on their demand for its return. The matter remains unresolved and will be discussed further in a future meeting.