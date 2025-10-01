By the numbers: Jannik Sinner joins legends with Beijing title

Men's singles world number two, Jannik Sinner , clinched the Beijing Open after beating USA's Learner Tien in straight sets. Sinner claimed his third title of the season with a dominant win in the ATP 500 final in Beijing. The match lasted over an hour, with the Italian firing 22 winners. According to ATP, Sinner is the third player, after Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, to win the Beijing Open multiple times.

Match highlights Sinner dominates Tien in straight sets Sinner showcased an impressive display of tennis, serving 10 aces and not conceding any break points during the match. He converted four of his six break points. As mentioned, he hit a total of 22 winners in a dominant performance at the China National Tennis Center. Sinner had a win percentage of 77 on his first serve.

Milestone Third player with this record Sinner has joined Djokovic and Nadal as the only players to have won multiple Beijing Open titles. Sinner made his Beijing Open debut in 2023. And he aced it. The Italian defeated Daniel Evans, Yoshihito Nishioka, Grigor Dimitrov, and second seed Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final. In the summit clash, Sinner claimed a 7-6(2), 7-6(2) win over third seed Daniil Medvedev. The former is now 14-1 at the Beijing Open.