'Biggest dream': Ashok Sharma ahead of potential Team India debut
What's the story
Uncapped Indian pacer Ashok Sharma has expressed his excitement over being selected for the senior national team. The 23-year-old cricketer sees this as the realization of a long-held dream and is now looking forward to making his international debut in the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. The three-match series will be played in Harare from July 23 to 26.
Ambition
Wearing India jersey my biggest dream: Ashok
Ahead of the tour, Ashok said donning the India jersey has always been his biggest dream.
"My first target will be to wear the India jersey. I am waiting for that moment to wear that jersey and represent my nation," he told Jio Star.
The young pacer also shared his plans for the Zimbabwe series, saying he wants to make every opportunity count if given a chance in the playing XI.
Goals
Ashok eyes Test debut
Ashok said that doing well in the shortest format could bring him closer to another dream of representing India in Test cricket.
"Now that I am in the squad for the series against Zimbabwe, my next target will be to take as many wickets as possible and try to play as many matches as I can," he added.
The right-arm pacer was selected after being part of India A's tour of Sri Lanka last month.
Influence
Ashok credits Steyn for his bowling inspiration
Ashok also revealed that former South Africa speedster Dale Steyn has been his biggest influence in fast bowling.
He praised Steyn for his match-winning abilities and said, "Dale Steyn is a bowler who is a match-winner in himself. On his day, when his bowling was on point, he could win matches single-handedly."
The young pacer added that he admires Steyn's aggression and intensity as a fast bowler.
Career trajectory
Ashok's journey to the top
Ashok's selection comes after an impressive performance in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he claimed six wickets in as many matches.
He was signed by Gujarat Titans for ₹90 lakh at the auction.
Ashok Sharma, who first shot to fame with his express pace, had a stellar outing in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
He broke an 11-year-old record and finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets from 10 innings at 15.63.
The youngster owns 28 wickets from just 16 T20 matches at 20.42 (ER: 9.83).