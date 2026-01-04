'Straight decision': Ashwin questions Ruturaj Gaikwad's exclusion from ODI squad

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently questioned the rationale behind India's ODI squad selection for the impending three-match series against New Zealand. He said that choosing Ruturaj Gaikwad over wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant should have been a "clear and logical" decision. Ashwin argued that Gaikwad's exclusion, despite his recent strong performances, was inconsistent with form and team balance.

Selection debate Ashwin advocates for Gaikwad's inclusion Speaking on his YouTube show 'Ash ki Baat,' Ashwin said the selection was between a specialist batter and a second wicketkeeper, with the former being an obvious choice. He said, "Could Gaikwad have been kept in the squad? I think that was a real possibility." He further clarified that his contention was only between Pant and Gaikwad, calling it "a straight decision."

Skill endorsement Ashwin backs Gaikwad's skills and adaptability Ashwin further backed Gaikwad's inclusion in the current setup, saying, "Between a second wicketkeeper and a batter, you can get a keeper from anywhere to cover." He praised Gaikwad's batting against spin, running between wickets, and ability to finish innings as phenomenal. To recall, Ashwin played under Gaikwad at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Performance analysis Gaikwad in sublime form Gaikwad has been in sublime form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over competition. He has 50-plus scores in his last two matches. Last month, Gaikwad scored his maiden ODI century during the South Africa series at home. He played in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer. According to Cricbuzz, the former averages nearly 60 in List A cricket since the start of 2025.