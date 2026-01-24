Raipur T20I: Ashwin raises concern over dew factor 

Ravichandran Ashwin , the former Indian off-spinner, has raised concerns over dew's impact on cricket matches. He made these comments after India's impressive victory over New Zealand in the second T20I in Raipur. Despite praising Suryakumar Yadav (82* off 37) and Ishan Kishan (76 off 32) for their stellar performances, Ashwin wasn't pleased with the dew-affected conditions that favored batters. Here are further details.

Dew dilemma Ashwin's concerns over dew in cricket matches Ashwin expressed his worries about dew ruining the essence of cricket matches. He hoped that the Indian leg of the T20 World Cup 2026 wouldn't be marred by this phenomenon. The former cricketer also suggested that afternoon games could help mitigate dew's impact on match outcomes, especially for bowlers who might struggle to maintain their grip on a wet ball. It must be noted that India accomplished the 209-run target in Raipur with 28 balls to spare.

Fair play Ashwin's thoughts on dew and match outcomes Ashwin also stressed on the need for "due diligence" to be taken regarding dew at venues hosting T20 World Cup matches in India. He said, "If it is [dew], skill will go out of the window. I sincerely hope there is a little more due diligence on the dew factor in these venues." The former cricketer emphasized that if dew is present, toss becomes very important.

Skill vs conditions Ashwin's views on dew and skill in cricket Ashwin further emphasized that he doesn't want a multi-nation World Cup to be swayed by dew. He said, "I don't want to see a multi-nation World Cup that will be dictated to a certain degree by dew. Skill should be at the fore." The former cricketer also highlighted how conditions can impact player performances, making it unfair if they have an off day due to external factors like dew.

