'Amateurish': Ashwin highlights flaws in Harshit Rana's spell against SL

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out flaws in pacer Harshit Rana's spell in the 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka. The match was held at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. This was just Harshit's second match of the tournament, and he ended up conceding a total of 54 runs in his four overs while taking just one wicket. India later won the match through Super Over.

Performance analysis Harshit concedes 54 runs in 4 overs Harshit had a tough time adjusting to the conditions in Dubai, which Ashwin highlighted in his post-match analysis. The Delhi pacer was unable to find his rhythm and leaked runs heavily in his first three overs. However, he bounced back in the final over by dismissing Pathum Nissanka, who had scored a blazing 107 off 58 balls.

Critique details Ashwin doesn't hold back while criticizing Harshit Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat,' Ashwin didn't mince his words while criticizing Harshit. He said, "I want to speak about Harshit Rana. Playing just a few matches, then sitting out others, can really affect confidence and rhythm." He further added that the mistakes made by Harshit were "really amateurish" and that he should learn from this experience.

Bowling critique One fast, one slow: Ashwin Ashwin also criticized Harshit's bowling style, which had become predictable with a mix of slower and faster deliveries. He said, "One fast, one slow, one fast, one slow. That's really amateurish cricket." Notably, Harshit was included in place of Shivam Dube for the Sri Lanka match. He earlier featured in the Oman game, also a dead rubber for Team India.