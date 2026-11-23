Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan A beat India A
What's the story
Pakistan A beat India A by 48 runs in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. The match was a thrilling contest, with fortunes swinging from one end to another. Chasing a target of 314 runs, India found themselves struggling at one point, with Tilak Varma struggling for fluency. However, he nearly turned the tables on Pakistan with a century and a partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed for the seventh wicket.
Batting collapse
India lose momentum in run chase
India's top order crumbled under pressure, with Vaibhav Sooryvanshi falling for 11 and Ayush Badoni out for a duck.
Rinku Singh and Suryansh Shedge also fell for single-digit scores.
It was only Abhishek Sharma's aggressive knock of 70 off 42 balls that gave India some momentum before his dismissal.
The middle-order collapse meant India lost four wickets for 36 runs, having been reduced to 129/6.
Resilient stand
Tilak Varma, Shahbaz Ahmed put up a valiant fight
Shahbaz Ahmed joined Tilak Varma at No. 8 and the duo put up a valiant fight.
They brought the equation down to 91 runs from the last 10 overs.
The partnership was broken when India was still 73 runs away from victory, with Tilak being the last man out on his century.
Despite their efforts, Pakistan held their nerve to seal victory in the final over of the match.
Bowling performance
Pakistan A post a challenging total of 313 runs
Pakistan A posted a total of 313 runs, thanks to half-centuries from Maaz Sadaqat (59), Hasan Nawaz (76), and Farhan Yousaf (56).
Openers Shamyl Hussain and Sadaqat gave their team a fiery start with a 66-run partnership.
However, India struck back with quick wickets as Ayush Badoni dismissed Shamyl while Rohail Nazir was trapped lbw for a duck by Harshit Rana.
Middle-order stability
Half-centuries propel Pakistan A
Despite the early blows, Sadaqat and Nawaz steadied the ship for Pakistan A.
Sadaqat brought up his half-century off 47 balls but was dismissed soon after for a well-made 59.
Nawaz then took charge of the innings, hitting a couple of straight sixes before being dismissed for 79.
Farhan Yousaf also contributed with a brisk 56 off 48 balls, helping Pakistan A post a challenging total of 313 runs.
Stats
Key stats for Abhishek, Tilak
Abhishek scored a blistering 70 off just 42 balls with the help of six fours and as many maximums.
This was his ninth List A fifty, as he also has four tons.
Across 71 matches, the opener has raced to 2,275 runs while averaging over 33.
Meanwhile, Tilak smashed seven fours and a six in his 149-ball 100.
The southpaw's eighth List A ton has powered him to 2,349 runs from 54 games at 48-plus (50s: 14).
While Tilak has played just five ODIs so far, Abhishek is uncapped in the format.