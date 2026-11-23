India's top order crumbled under pressure, with Vaibhav Sooryvanshi falling for 11 and Ayush Badoni out for a duck.

Rinku Singh and Suryansh Shedge also fell for single-digit scores.

It was only Abhishek Sharma's aggressive knock of 70 off 42 balls that gave India some momentum before his dismissal.

The middle-order collapse meant India lost four wickets for 36 runs, having been reduced to 129/6.