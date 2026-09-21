Asian Games 2026, women's hockey: India trounce Indonesia 17-1
What's the story
In another dominant display, the Indian women's hockey team hammered Indonesia at the 2026 Asian Games. The match at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara saw the Indian women win 17-1, with Deepika Sehrawat, Rutuja Pisal, and Navneet Kaur scoring hat-tricks. The win marks India's second consecutive victory in the tournament after their earlier 19-0 win against Uzbekistan. Here are further details.
Domination
Ruthless India shine in first two quarters
Deepika opened India's goal blitz in the eighth minute with a clinical drag-flick, followed by sharp field goals from Sunelita Toppo and Lalremsiami.
Rutuja Pisal struck a few minutes later before Lalremsiami and Pisal added their second goals (16th and 20th minutes).
India closed out the stellar half with an onslaught of precise goals from Sakshi Rana in the 25th, Deepika in the 28th, and Toppo just before the siren.
Conclusion
India make merry in second half
The second half followed a similar script as India added seven more goals to seal a historic 17-1 victory. Pisal completed her clinical hat-trick while Sangita Kumari also found the net.
Indonesia celebrated wildly after exploiting a rare Indian defensive lapse to score a solitary consolation goal in the 32nd minute.
However, India were ruthless with their highly dominant late attacking play. Deepika, Pisal, and Deepika completed their hat-tricks.
Past results
India's campaign in ongoing Asian Games
The team's impressive performance against Indonesia puts them in a strong position to qualify for the 2026 Asian Games semifinals.
The Indian women earlier beat Uzbekistan 19-0 in their opening match. Deepika scored a record eight goals.
India top the Pool B standings with six points and a Goal Difference of +35.
The team's last gold medal at the Asian Games came in 1982.