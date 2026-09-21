Asian Games 2026, women's hockey: India trounce Indonesia 17-1

Deepika opened India's goal blitz in the eighth minute with a clinical drag-flick, followed by sharp field goals from Sunelita Toppo and Lalremsiami.

Rutuja Pisal struck a few minutes later before Lalremsiami and Pisal added their second goals (16th and 20th minutes).

India closed out the stellar half with an onslaught of precise goals from Sakshi Rana in the 25th, Deepika in the 28th, and Toppo just before the siren.