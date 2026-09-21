Asian Games, table tennis: India men's team trounces Pakistan 3-0

While Harmeet Desai won the opening match for India, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran extended the lead with another straight-game win. He defeated Abbas Khan 11-1, 11-8, 11-9.

Payas Jain then completed the clean sweep by beating Khan Muhammad 11-2, 11-5, 11-7, sealing India's victory without dropping a game.

The win came as a much-needed boost for India after their earlier defeat to Iran in this tournament.