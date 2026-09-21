Asian Games, table tennis: India men's team trounces Pakistan 3-0
What's the story
The Indian men's table tennis team registered a resounding victory against Pakistan in the ongoing Asian Games. The match, played in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, saw India win all three matches without dropping a single game. Harmeet Desai opened the account for India with a straight-game win over Khan Muhammad (11-4, 11-3, 11-5). Earlier in the day, the women's team also beat their Pakistani counterparts.
Match details
Clean sweep for India
While Harmeet Desai won the opening match for India, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran extended the lead with another straight-game win. He defeated Abbas Khan 11-1, 11-8, 11-9.
Payas Jain then completed the clean sweep by beating Khan Muhammad 11-2, 11-5, 11-7, sealing India's victory without dropping a game.
The win came as a much-needed boost for India after their earlier defeat to Iran in this tournament.
Group standing
India top Group F
The victory has put India atop Group F with five points from three matches. They are ahead of Iran, who beat them a day ago.
It is worth noting that Iran still have a match against Indonesia left to play.
India earlier started their Asian Games campaign with a win over Indonesia. They are set to make the knockout stage.
Women's match
Indian women's team reaches quarterfinals
As mentioned, the Indian women's table tennis team earlier made the quarterfinals of the ongoing Asian Games.
They achieved this feat by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group F match on Monday.
The victory came after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Singapore on Sunday, further cementing India's stronghold in the tournament.