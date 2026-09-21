Asian Games, women's table tennis: India beat Pakistan, reach quarterfinals
What's the story
The Indian women's table tennis team has made a strong entry into the quarterfinals of the Asian Games. The team dominated their group F matches, winning all three and finishing at the top. Their latest victory was against arch-rivals Pakistan, which they won by a convincing 3-0 margin. The match was played at Sky Hall.
Match highlights
A look at the match summary
Sutirtha Mukherjee, a bronze medalist in the women's doubles event at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, opened India's account with a comfortable win over Aleena Khan.
She won the match in just 10 minutes with a score of 11-3, 11-3, 11-4.
In the second match, Syndrela Das faced Kalsoom Khan and also won convincingly 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-5), extending India's lead to 2-0.
The third match saw Sreeja Akula take on Fatima Khan.
Akula dominated her opponent with a similar scoreline of 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-5), thus sealing the tie for India.
Previous match
India's victory in their first two games
The Indian women's table tennis team's journey in the Asian Games 2026 started with a 3-0 win over Indonesia.
They then recorded a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Singapore in their Group F match on Sunday.
The team was once trailing at 1-2, just one match away from defeat.
However, Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade fought hard to win the last two crucial matches and secure victory for India.