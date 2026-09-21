Asian Games, women's table tennis: India beat Pakistan, reach quarterfinals

Sutirtha Mukherjee, a bronze medalist in the women's doubles event at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, opened India's account with a comfortable win over Aleena Khan.

She won the match in just 10 minutes with a score of 11-3, 11-3, 11-4.

In the second match, Syndrela Das faced Kalsoom Khan and also won convincingly 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-5), extending India's lead to 2-0.

The third match saw Sreeja Akula take on Fatima Khan.

Akula dominated her opponent with a similar scoreline of 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-5), thus sealing the tie for India.