Asian Games, men's hockey: India beat Pakistan 4-3, enter final
What's the story
Defending champions India have entered the men's hockey final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara. Captain Harmanpreet was instrumental in India's victory, scoring two goals through powerful dragflicks from penalty corners. The match was a nail-biter, with both teams fighting hard for every goal.
Match highlights
India take 2-0 lead in first half
India took an early lead in the first quarter, with Harmanpreet scoring his first goal in the fifth minute via a penalty corner.
India dominated the opening half, racing to a 3-0 lead through Sukhjeet Singh. However, Pakistan mounted a spirited fightback.
With just 49.2 seconds remaining, the score was tied at 3-3. Abhishek then took charge and added a late winner.
Run
A look at India's journey so far
India's victory over Pakistan marked their sixth consecutive win in the tournament, keeping their unbeaten streak alive.
The team had previously beaten Indonesia (13-1), Sri Lanka (16-1), and South Korea (8-2) in their first three pool matches.
The match against Japan was a close contest with both teams showing aggressive play, but India managed to win 2-0.
This was followed by a 10-0 win over Bangladesh.
Do you know?
History for Mandeep Singh
Star striker Mandeep Singh completed 300 senior international appearances for India. He became the 10th Indian to hit the mark. Manpreet Singh tops the elite list with 429 caps.
Landmark
India's medals at Asian Games
The Indian men's hockey team is featuring in its 18th Asian Games campaign, having debuted in 1958.
India have won four gold, nine silver, and three bronze medals so far.
India have missed a medal in one edition of the Asian Games held in 2006 in Doha, Qatar.
Notably, India are the incumbent defending champions, having won the gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Games (held in 2023).